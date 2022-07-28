Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG opened at C$9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.31%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

