Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$153.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,364,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total value of C$24,377,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,364,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59. Insiders have sold 1,036,185 shares of company stock worth $153,932,744 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$132.38 and a 12-month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

