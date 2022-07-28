Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 375.4%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 375.4% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
CDC stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.
