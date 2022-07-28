Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 375.4%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 375.4% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CDC stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

