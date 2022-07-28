Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $71.85

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.85, but opened at $74.46. Inari Medical shares last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,558.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,067,905.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $397,154.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,067,905.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,890. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

