Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.60. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 212,342 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

