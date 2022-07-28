New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $24.23

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $25.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 17,452 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,608,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after buying an additional 18,099,348 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 14,171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,254,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

