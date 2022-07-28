Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Up to $21.49

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 21.49, but opened at 22.16. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at 21.78, with a volume of 1,087 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 23.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

