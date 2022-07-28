RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.97. RPC shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 4,932 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,911,451.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,298.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth $652,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RPC by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in RPC by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

