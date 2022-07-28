PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $29.14

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $29.99. PBF Energy shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 15,798 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

PBF Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,683,987 shares of company stock worth $120,144,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

