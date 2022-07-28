Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $92.31

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.31, but opened at $95.01. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $93.53, with a volume of 10,286 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
