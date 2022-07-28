Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $24.95. Delek US shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 1,920 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Delek US Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

