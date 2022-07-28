Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $24.95. Delek US shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 1,920 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.
Delek US Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.