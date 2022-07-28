Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

