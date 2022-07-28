FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Shares of FLT opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

