Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

