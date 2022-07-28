RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.75.

NYSE RNR opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.81%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

