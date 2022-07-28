Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

