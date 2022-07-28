Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Increases By 2,000.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.6465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Postal Savings Bank of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.