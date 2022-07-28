B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,966.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

