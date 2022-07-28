First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 1,375.0% in July

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 202,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYX stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

