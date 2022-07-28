Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Increases By 1,922.2%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 1,922.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 11.3 %

LTMCF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.