Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Qantas Airways stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.
About Qantas Airways
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qantas Airways (QABSY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.