Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Qantas Airways stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

