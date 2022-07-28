Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €124.00 ($126.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Kerry Group from £136 ($163.86) to £137 ($165.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €128.00 ($130.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $104.09 on Thursday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $92.32 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

