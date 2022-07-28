WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,512.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.55% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
