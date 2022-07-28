Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 1,427.8%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 1,427.8% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68.
About Electric Power Development
