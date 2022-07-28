Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 1,427.8%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 1,427.8% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.