First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 1,341.1% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDIV opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

