Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 1,414.8% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 1,414.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
SLVRF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.