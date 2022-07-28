Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 1,414.8% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 1,414.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

SLVRF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

