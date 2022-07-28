ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REIT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

