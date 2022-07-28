ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ REIT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
