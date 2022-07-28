ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REIT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

