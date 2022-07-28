Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, an increase of 1,706.5% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

