Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Seven & i Stock Performance
Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.23.
Seven & i Company Profile
