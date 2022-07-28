Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley set a $114.00 price objective on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Carter’s Trading Up 3.6 %

Carter’s stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

