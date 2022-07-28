NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.64.

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

