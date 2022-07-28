Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in Avient by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.