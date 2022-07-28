American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAT. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

AAT opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,179,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,260,158.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $130,000. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,432,000 after buying an additional 180,273 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 94.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

