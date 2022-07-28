Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,401 shares of company stock worth $173,932. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.