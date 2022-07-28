Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.26%.

PWP opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.54. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

