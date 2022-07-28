LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €675.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($796.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.7 %

MC opened at €636.00 ($648.98) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €587.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €625.37.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

