Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UEIC opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

