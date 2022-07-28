Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of UEIC opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
