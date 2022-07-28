Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.07. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,713.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,676,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 359,063 shares of company stock worth $1,757,367. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading

