Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

