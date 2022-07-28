PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.