Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

