Schrödinger (SDGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 125,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 148,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.