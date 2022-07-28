Progyny (PGNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q2 guidance at $0.01 to $0.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.