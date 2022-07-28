StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

