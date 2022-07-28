Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $948.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Redfin has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

