Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $421.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 387,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

