Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NRP stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.