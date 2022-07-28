Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRT opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

BRT Apartments Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.