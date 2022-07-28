Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $541,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

