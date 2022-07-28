Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

